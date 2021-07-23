All Natural Grocer 'Mom's Organic Market' Opening In Paramus

An organic grocery store is opening it's second New Jersey location in Paramus.

Mom's Organic Market -- which already has a Cherry Hill location -- is coming to 469 Route 17 S., sometime later this year.

Mom's purpose is simple: To protect and restore the environment.

The all-natural grocer has a list of more than 100 banned ingredients and considers sustainable farming practices, fair labor and more when choosing its products, its website says.

Produce, coffee, clothing, farm-raised meats, sustainable seafood/protein and more will be offered.

A specific opening date has not yet been announced.

