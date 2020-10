ALDI is opening a Passaic County location next week.

The new Totowa store will open Oct. 15 on Route 46, with curbside pickup starting Oct. 29.

ALDI is on track to become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by the end of next year.

The store will offer, Mama Cozzi's Take & Bake Deli Pizza, Happy Farms String Cheese, Stonemill Everything Bagel Seasoning and more.

ALDI, 465 Route 46, Totowa, New Jersey

