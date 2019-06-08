Acme Stores In Woodcliff Lake, Elmwood Park To Shutter

A pair of Bergen County Acme markets will shutter this fall, a company spokesperson said.

The Woodcliff Lake (Chestnut Ridge Road) and Elmwood Park (Broadway) stores will shutter by Oct. 2, a company spokesperson told NJ.com.

Two other stores in Weehawken and Scarsdale, N.Y. will also be closing around the same time, Acme spokeswoman Dana Ward told the media outlet.

Acme closed its Park Ridge location in 2018, just three years after renewing the lease from a shuttered A&P.

Its Bergenfield store also went out of business in 2017.

No word yet on the stores' replacements.

