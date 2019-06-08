Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Acme Stores In Woodcliff Lake, Elmwood Park To Shutter

Cecilia Levine
Acme will close two Bergen County stores this fall.
Acme will close two Bergen County stores this fall. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A pair of Bergen County Acme markets will shutter this fall, a company spokesperson said.

The Woodcliff Lake (Chestnut Ridge Road) and Elmwood Park (Broadway) stores will shutter by Oct. 2, a company spokesperson told NJ.com.

Two other stores in Weehawken and Scarsdale, N.Y. will also be closing around the same time, Acme spokeswoman Dana Ward told the media outlet.

Acme closed its Park Ridge location in 2018, just three years after renewing the lease from a shuttered A&P.

Its Bergenfield store also went out of business in 2017.

No word yet on the stores' replacements.

