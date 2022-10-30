7-Eleven Selling These 18 New Jersey Locations

7-Eleven Inc. is looking to sell or lease 73 of its stores, 18 of which are in New Jersey.
NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC is helping with the process, having posted a list of all of the sites along with a bid deadline of Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Some of the stores are some of the 3,800 Speedway stores that 7-Eleven purchased in May 2021.
The New Jersey stores touting for sale signs are:
- Colonia, Saint Georges Avenue
- Scotch Plains, Park Avenue
- Newark, Broad Street
- Newark, Market Street
- Newark, Ferry Street
- Butler, Route 23
- Elmwood Park, Broadway
- Holmdel, Route 35
- Hackettstown, Main Street
- Hackettstown, County Road 517
- Washington, Route 31
- Barnegat, Bay Avenue
- Moorestown, Chester Avenue
- Delran, Haines Mill road
- Pennsauken, S. Crescent Boulevard
- Mercerville, Route 33
- Toms River, Hooper Avenue
- Flemington, Route 31
Click here for the full list of 7-Eleven stores up for sale across the US.
