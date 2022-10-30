Contact Us
Business

7-Eleven Selling These 18 New Jersey Locations

Cecilia Levine
7-Eleven in Colonia, NJ.
7-Eleven in Colonia, NJ. Photo Credit: Google Maps

7-Eleven Inc. is looking to sell or lease 73 of its stores, 18 of which are in New Jersey.

NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC is helping with the process, having posted a list of all of the sites along with a bid deadline of Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Some of the stores are some of the 3,800 Speedway stores that 7-Eleven purchased in May 2021.

The New Jersey stores touting for sale signs are:

  • Colonia, Saint Georges Avenue
  • Scotch Plains, Park Avenue
  • Newark, Broad Street
  • Newark, Market Street
  • Newark, Ferry Street
  • Butler, Route 23
  • Elmwood Park, Broadway
  • Holmdel, Route 35
  • Hackettstown, Main Street
  • Hackettstown, County Road 517
  • Washington, Route 31
  • Barnegat, Bay Avenue
  • Moorestown, Chester Avenue
  • Delran, Haines Mill road
  • Pennsauken, S. Crescent Boulevard
  • Mercerville, Route 33
  • Toms River, Hooper Avenue
  • Flemington, Route 31

Click here for the full list of 7-Eleven stores up for sale across the US.

