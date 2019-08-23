5 New Restaurants To Try In Bergen County

Empanadas. Pad Thai. Mexican burgers.

There is something for everyone in Bergen County.

Here are some of the latest restaurants to open in the area.

COMING SOON:

Hook & Reel, Route 4, Elmwood Park: Seafood restaurant with nearly a dozen New Jersey locations. Try the cajun boil. No word yet on opening date, BoozyBurbs says.

Hamburguesa , Hackensack Street, Carlstadt: "Mexico City street style burgers, like you've never tasted before," the website promises. The owners, the same ones who own Taqueria Los Gueros across Bergen County, used to sell these burgers from a street cart in Mexico City, BoozyBurbs says. Expected to open in the next few weeks.

NOW OPEN

The Empanada Shop, Park Avenue, Rutherford: Get your gourmet empanadas! The Wood-Ridge shop owners have opened a second location. Dozens of options (mostly family recipes) including classics like chicken, buffalo chicken, spinach and cheese, three cheese blend and more. Also available are rice bowls, empanadas of the day, smoothies, desserts, sides and party platters.

Mac & Cheese empanada.

Oreo empanada.

Taan Thai, W. Church Street, Bergenfield: This new pink and purple Thai restaurant has opened at the former site of Reilly's Rib Cage. The eatery offers more than a dozen appetizers, noodle bowls, rice options, and, of course, pad Thai. The head chefs both grew up in Thailand, and one worked at a Thai restaurant in NYC, BoozyBurbs says.

Taan Thai

Taan Thai now open in Bergenfield.

Noches de Plaza, East Palisades Avenue, Englewood: This is the BYO Mexican and Colombian restaurant's second location. Replacing Emma, the eatery is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

