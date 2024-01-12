3 Former Colleagues Open Korean Fried Chicken Joint In Hackensack

A new Korean fried chicken joint has opened in Hackensack.

WingoTogo is run by three former colleagues on a mission to bring tasty fried chicken to the area.

WingoTogo focused on perfecting a technique for Korean’s favorite comfort foods and contributing to the establishment of K-Food culture through endless research.

"We have a passion for creating every handcrafted piece of WingoTogo to start your unforgettable experience," the owner said in a release.

"With the amazing sauce we developed, you can experience Korean fried chicken that is extra crispy on the outside & tender on the inside."

WingoTogo, 336B Main Street, Hackensack

