2nd Steve's Burgers Location Replacing Food Train In Garfield -- Another Maybe In The Works

Steve's Burgers will be opening a second location in Garfield.

The Route 46 restaurant will be opening at 68 Passaic St. -- formerly home to Food Train -- next month with a grand opening set for September, owner Stephen Chrisomalis said.

The expansion was sporadic, he said, but people have been asking for another location for years.

He's also hoping to open a third location soon, closer to his roots in Oradell.

"I love burgers," said Chrisomaslis, 32 of Hackensack. "There weren't really too many good places around here when I first opened."

Food Train in Garfield.

The burger competition has gotten tougher in Bergen County, but Steve's following has only gotten more loyal, the owner said.

Chrisomalis, whose father owned The Alps restaurant in Jersey City, opened on Route 46 nearly a decade ago after attending culinary school at Johnson and Wales University.

The quality of meat is what Chrisomalis says makes the best burger.

"It's an 80/20 blend of ground chuck," he said. "I like to put some bacon onion rings and Steve's Special Sauce, which is like a Thousand Island dressing but with a kick to it."

The new location will have the same menu with some new items -- which are still in the works.

Steve's Burgers, 506 US-46/68 Passaic St., Garfield

