2 North Jersey Restaurants Requiring COVID Vaccine Proof For Customers

Ruthie's Bar-B-Q & Pizza in Montclair
Ruthie's Bar-B-Q & Pizza in Montclair Photo Credit: Google Maps

At least two New Jersey restaurants have announced a new policy requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccines for customers.

The first to do so was "It's Greek to Me" in Ridgewood, as reported by NJ.com.

Then, this week, Ruthie's Bar-B-Q & Pizza in Montclair said those looking to inside must show proof of vaccination, Montclair Local reports.

Owner Ruthie Perretti told Montclair Local that seeing kids come into the shop without masks inspired her to enact the policy.

While NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city would be requiring vaccination proof for gym goers and indoor diners, NJ Gov. Phil Murphy has not enacted similar policies for restaurants or gyms.

Some entertainment venues could soon require a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination, NJ.com says.

Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

