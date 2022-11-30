Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: UPDATE: Suspected Shooter Seen, Gunshots Heard On Waldwick Street
Business

2 New Shake Shacks Open In NJ

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Hope you're hungry! Two new Shake Shacks have opened their doors in New Jersey.
Hope you're hungry! Two new Shake Shacks have opened their doors in New Jersey. Photo Credit: Shake Shack photo

Hope you're hungry! Two new Shake Shacks have opened their doors in New Jersey. 

A new Shake Shack opened on Wednesday, Nov. 30 on the third level of Newport Centre’s dining pavilion in Jersey City, the mall said in a Facebook post:

Meanwhile, the burger chain opened another new restaurant on Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Menlo Park Mall in Edison. The opening was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting by Edison Council President, Joe Coyle, followed by a beanie giveaway for the first 100 guests:

Legendary for its beef burgers, chicken sandwiches, fries, hot dogs and milkshakes, the burger chain has expanded to over 250 locations nationwide including 15 Shake Shack restaurants in New Jersey.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.