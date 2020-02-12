10 Most Popular Pizzerias In Hudson County

Craving a slice of crispy, cheesy pizza loaded with toppings? Here are 10 places you can try today in Hudson County.

The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.

Some are longtime favorites while others have only recently opened their doors. All of these pizzerias, however, are dishing up pies we think you'll love.

Benny Tudino's, Hoboken: By far one of the most popular pizzerias among Daily Voice readers, Benny Tudino's has been around for nearly 40 years and boasts some massive slices. Delivery is free. Located at 622 Washington St.

PORTO By Antonio, North Bergen : Owner Antonio Dinis started at AMano in Ridgewood. He fell in love with making pizza and traveled across Italy trying all the different pies. Porto, he says, is a place "where people could indulge their taste buds with the same unique cuisine he had experienced in Italy without having to travel to multiple destinations." Located at 8921 Old River Road.

Renato's Pizza Masters, Jersey City : E stablished in 1959, Renato's owner was born in Italy and has earned rave reviews for his wide variety of Italian delicacies. The Margherita pie, however, seems to be one of the favorite menu items. Located at 278 Central Ave.

La Sorrentina, North Bergen: Another top favorite among Daily Voice readers. The family-owned eatery was established in 2003 and dishes up authentic southern Italian cuisine. It's got 4.5 stars on Yelp and more than 500 reviews. La Sorrentina specializes in brick oven pies and seafood. Located at 7831 Bergenline Ave.

Nino's, Harrison: Small space, big slices. Customers are raving about the Sicilian pies. Located at 442 Bergen St.

Razza Pizza, Jersey City: Named to Daily Meal's list of 50 Best Italian Restaurants in the U.S., Razza is run by Dan Richer, who skipped his graduation ceremony from Rutger's University to fly to Italy. He went on to open a pizzeria in Maplewood and come a James Beard Foundation Rising Star Chef semi-finalist in 2011. He's been perfecting pizza ever since. Located at 275 Grove St.

Basile's Hoboken: Lines spill out onto the sidewalk nearly every Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights with people looking for a slice right around the time bars are closing. Customers mingle at the tables in between bites of cheesy goodness. Located at 89 Washington St.

Bread & Salt, Jersey City: Named to Daily Meal's annual list of 101 best pizzerias in the U.S., Bread & Salt is simply European vibes and fantastic pies, Yelpers say. Located at 437 Palisade Ave.

Napoli's Brick Oven Pizza, Hoboken: Owner Frank Volpe has 12 years experience working for his family's New York City pizzeria. He decided to open his own in 2007 -- and later a second. One of the most popular pies on both of the restaurant's location tags is the penne vodka pie. Located at 118 Washington St. and 133 Clinton St.

Gino's, Jersey City: It's not artisanal but not traditional -- Gino's lies somewhere in between the two. A Philly cheesesteak pizza, for example, is in the mix. The restaurant made headlines earlier this fall when they hired a man with autism to help around the shop. Founded in 1976, Gino's has become a "cornerstone restaurant for great Italian-American food here on Central Avenue," the website says. Located at 380 Central Ave.

