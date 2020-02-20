10 Most Popular Jersey Shore Bars

Is it the wings? The atmosphere? The super cheap drinks?

Everyone's got a favorite bar for every occasion. Here are the most popular bars down the Jersey Shore.

The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.

Rooney’s Oceanfront Restaurant : Rooney’s features both a top and bottom-level deck with plenty of ocean views. 100 Ocean Ave N., Long Branch

Margarita flight from Rooney's in Long Branch Rooney's Oceanfront Restaurant via Facebook

Wonder Bar: Wonder Bar is renowned particularly for its regular ‘Yappy Hour’ events, where guests can bring along their furry friends and enjoy a drink on the patio. The joint also hosts regular live music shows and boasts a lengthy beer list with some killer munchies. 1213 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park

Good boys and girls enjoying Yappy Hour at Wonder Bar. Cecilia Levine

Leggetts Sand Bar: The decor at Leggetts will transport you to a tropical island — and so will the joint’s menu full of hearty bar fare. 217 1st Ave., Manasquan

D’jais Oceanview Bar & Cafe: D’jais in Belmar is all about the happy hours: the bar offers food and drink specials every day of the week. The incredible ocean views? Consider them a bonus. 1801 Ocean Ave., Belmar

D'Jais in Belmar. @djais_belmar Instagram

Bahrs Landing: With more than a century of history, Bahrs has mastered the art of seafood, offering fresh seasonal menus and can’t-miss specials. The dock-side tiki bar is a staple of the venue. 2 Bay Ave., Highlands

Hudson House Bar: Considered to be one of the most legendary spots on the Jersey Shore, the Hudson House has the aesthetic of an old-fashioned dive bar with vintage decor and classic bar games. 19 E 13th St., Beach Haven

Jenks Club: It’s easy to see why bar-goers love this beach spot, which offers several indoor and outdoor bars and seating areas as well as DJs and live music on the regular. 300 Ocean Ave., Point Pleasant Beach

Charlie’s of Bay Head: Those looking for an upscale option will enjoy the ambiance at Charlie’s, where you can enjoy fresh seafood on the restaurant’s waterside patio. 72 Bridge Ave., Bay Head

Views from Charlie's of Bay Head. @jovigirl83 Instagram

Klee’s Bar & Grill: Klee’s in Seaside Heights is the perfect place to relax and enjoy a homestyle meal paired with a classic cocktail. 101 Boulevard, Seaside Heights

Beachcomber Bar & Grill: Finally, another Seaside Heights staple is Beachcomber Bar & Grill, which features regular live music shows, traditional bar bites and big-time beach vibes. 100 Ocean Terrace, Seaside Heights

