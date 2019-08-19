10 Delicious Soft Serve Spots In North Jersey

Happy National Soft Serve Ice Cream Day!
Aug. 19 just so happens to be one of the hottest days of 2019. If you celebrate the holiday you may be able to cool off.
Here are 10 delicious, local soft serve ice cream spots in Bergen County. All have 4.5 or 5 stars on Yelp.
Alpine Creamery , Sparta
Carmella Ice Cream , Fairfield
Cliff's Homemade Ice Cream, Ledgewood
Curly's Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Riverdale
Dover Dairy Maid, Dover
Ice Cream by Mike, Ridgewood
Last Licks Homemade Ice Cream, East Hanover
Magic Fountain Creamery, Union
Scoop House, Boonton
