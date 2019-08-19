Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Paterson Girl, 15, Killed In Route 80 Crash In Elmwood Park
Business

10 Delicious Soft Serve Spots In North Jersey

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Last Licks Homemade Ice Cream in East Hanover.
Last Licks Homemade Ice Cream in East Hanover. Photo Credit: Last Licks

Happy National Soft Serve Ice Cream Day!

Aug. 19 just so happens to be one of the hottest days of 2019. If you celebrate the holiday you may be able to cool off.

Here are 10 delicious, local soft serve ice cream spots in Bergen County. All have 4.5 or 5 stars on Yelp.

Alpine Creamery , Sparta

Carmella Ice Cream , Fairfield

Vegan, dairy-free soft serve from Carmella Ice Cream.

Cliff's Homemade Ice Cream, Ledgewood

Curly's Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Riverdale

Red, white and blue from Curley's.

Dover Dairy Maid, Dover

Ice Cream by Mike, Ridgewood

Last Licks Homemade Ice Cream, East Hanover

Magic Fountain Creamery, Union

Scoop House, Boonton

Waldwick Whistle Shop

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.