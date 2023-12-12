Bus Rider Struck Dashing Across Hasbrouck Heights Street, Witnesses Say

The victim exited the commuter bus outside the TD Bank branch on Boulevard near Henry Street when he was struck by a Mercedes just after midnight Tuesday, Dec. 12, Police Lt. John Behr said.

An ambulance and paramedic unit responded along with a Spanish-speaking officer from South Hackensack who assisted with translation, the lieutenant said.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, he said.

He reportedly was bleeding from the face and hands and had a head injury.

The driver -- a 33-year-old North Bergen resident -- received summonses for failing to yield to a pedestrian and driving with a suspended license.

Belfi's towed the vehicle.

