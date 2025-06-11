Fair 74°

Bus Carrying 39 People Catches Fire After Crashing On Route 17, Police Say

A motor coach bus carrying nearly 40 passengers caught fire after crashing into the center divider on Route 17 south near the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus on Wednesday, June 11, police said.

Paramus Police Department

Officers responded around 6 p.m. to reports of a bus that had struck the divider and possibly caught fire, according to Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti.

“Officers confirmed that a small fire had occurred and was quickly extinguished by the bus driver prior to the arrival of the Paramus Fire Department,” Chief Guidetti said.

No injuries were reported, authorities said. The bus was carrying 39 passengers, all of whom were safely transferred to a replacement bus without incident.

Due to the crash, all lanes on Route 17 south were temporarily closed, police said. The right lane reopened shortly after, and all lanes have since been cleared.

