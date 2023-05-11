Burglar's Dozen: Repeat Offender Tied To 13 New Milford Vehicle Break-Ins

More than a dozen vehicles that were left unlocked at the south end of New Milford had laptops, credit cards, IDs and other personal belongings stolen by a local repeat offender, authorities said.

All of the 13 thefts occurred overnight on May 2, Police Capt. Kevin Van Saders said.

Detectives identified Lashawn Ray, 26, conducted a warranted search of his home in town and arrested him on Thursday, May 11, after finding some of the stolen goods, the captain said.

They charged Ray with nine counts of burglary and six counts of theft and sent him to the Bergen County Jail.

Police in Teaneck added similar charges against Ray, who's being eyed by police in other towns, as well.

Ray is known to police. His record includes an incident earlier this year in which he crashed a friend's car while fleeing River Edge police and was later nabbed at the Burger King in New Milford.

SEE: Driver Bails, Captured In Neighboring Town After River Edge Police Pursuit

A judge released Ray under New Jersey's bail reform law.

