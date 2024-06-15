Burglar Strikes Fair Lawn Businesses Back to Back

It was just after midnight Wednesday, June 12, when the intruder broke the front glass door and fled with $22.22 from the register at Morlot News & Food at the corner of Morlot and Hartley Place, Fair Lawn Police Sgt. Eric Eleshewich said.

Twelve minutes later, he busted into Puff City on Maple Avenue just off northbound Route 208 and snatched $200 from the register, the sergeant.

The burglar wore a light-colored sweatshirt, a mask and gloves, with black pants and shoes, he said.

ANYONE who might have been something or has information that could help identify the burglar is asked to call Fair Lawn detectives at (201) 794-5410.

