Buns & Ammo: LaGuardia TSA Finds Bullets Swaddled In Disposable Diaper

It gave new meaning to the term "dirty diaper," Transportation Security Administration Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said.

The disposable diaper was removed from the Arkansas traveler's carry-on bag after it triggered an alarm on the X-ray belt was otherwise clean, Farbstein said.

The man said he didn't know how the 9mm ammo ended up there. His girlfriend must have done it he said.

That wasn't holding much water with TSA agents, who turned him and the ammo over to Port Authority police.

