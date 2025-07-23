Bryan Kohberger Sentenced To Life For Killing 4 Idaho Students As Families Unleash Fury

Wearing an orange prison jumpsuit and flanked by attorneys, the former criminology student stood silently as Judge Steven Hippler handed down the sentence, which also included 10 years for burglary and more than $270,000 in fines and restitution. Kohberger declined to speak. A murmur of “coward” was heard from the gallery.

“You senselessly slaughtered four people,” Hippler told him. “The world and this court have unmasked this unfathomable and senseless act of evil.”

Grief And Rage Echo In The Courtroom

Victim impact statements flooded the courtroom with anguish, fury, and in rare moments — grace.

Steve Goncalves, father of Kaylee Goncalves, stared Kohberger down and mocked his background in criminal justice.

“You were that careless, that foolish, that stupid,” he said. “Master’s degree? You’re a joke.”

Kaylee’s sister Alivea refused to shed tears for him. “Disappointments like you feed on fear,” she said. “You will always be remembered as a loser — an absolute failure,” their mother added.

“Go To Hell”: Xana Kernodle’s Family Unleashes Emotion

Xana Kernodle’s stepfather, Randy Davis, directed his fury squarely at Kohberger.

“You ruined lives — your own family’s name is tainted,” he said. “I wish I had five minutes in the woods with you. You are going to suffer, man. Go to hell.” The gallery erupted in applause as he walked away from the podium.

Xana’s mother, Cara Northington, read from scripture through sobs. “You don’t deserve our good memories,” she said. “Nothing man can do to you compares to the wrath of God.”

Xana’s aunt, Kim Kernodle, stunned the courtroom by forgiving him.

“I could no longer live with that hate in my heart,” she said, offering to speak with him someday — “no judgment.”

Maddie Mogen’s Family Chooses Grace Over Hate

Maddie’s family chose not to address Kohberger directly.

“Evil does not deserve our time,” her stepfather said. Her grandmother spoke of cherished family memories and a new tradition — “Maddie May Day” — to perform random acts of kindness in her honor.

Her father, Ben Mogen, said Maddie was “the only great thing I ever really did,” revealing how she helped him stay sober. “Thank you for always encouraging me to do my best,” he said, reading from one of her letters.

Surviving Roommates Speak Of Trauma

Survivor Bethany Funke wrote in a statement: “Why me? Why did I get to live, and not them?” She revealed that for a year she slept in her parents’ room and still checks closets before bed.

Dylan Mortenson, who saw the masked intruder the night of the murders, spoke in person. “He shattered parts of me,” she said. “But I’m still putting myself back together.”

Judge Cites ‘Killer’s Incompetence’ In Solving Case

Judge Hippler credited law enforcement — and Kohberger himself — for making the case solvable.

“The killer’s incompetence made prosecution possible,” Hippler said, citing DNA left on the knife sheath and digital evidence that tracked Kohberger to the crime scene.

Prosecutor Bill Thompson defended the plea deal, explaining that a death penalty trial could have led to years of appeals. The defense filed dozens of motions and tried, unsuccessfully, to cast blame on others.

Case Closed, Questions Remain

Kohberger had been weeks away from trial when he pleaded guilty earlier this month to avoid the death penalty. As previously reported by Daily Voice, he was arrested at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania and linked to the murders through DNA, cellphone data, and surveillance footage.

He offered no explanation and no apology.

