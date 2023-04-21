Brutal Murderer Of Bergen County Woman Sent To Prison For 55 Years

Francis "Frank" Tattoli, 30, won't be eligible for parole for nearly 48 years for the Christmastime 2016 slaying of Mone’t Thomas, 25, in the Summer Street apartment building where both lived.

Thomas, who was born in Teaneck, worked as a manager of group sales for the Holiday Inn in Secaucus. She lived in the building with her boyfriend and bulldog.

She'd just taken the dog for a walk when she was attacked in the hallway.

Surveillance video showed Thomas trying to fight off Tattoli as he dragged her into his apartment by the throat. He emerged moments later -- bloodied and drinking a soda.

Thomas's boyfriend, Jonathan Ferreira, found the dog in the building parking lot. After bringing him inside, Ferreira found Thomas critically injured just inside the doorway of Tattoli's first-floor apartment, an investigator told Daily Voice.

She'd been stabbed and nearly strangled, he said.

Ferreira at first thought the body was Tattoli's, assuming the known drug user had overdosed, the source told Daily Voice.

When he realized the body was Thomas's, he desperately tried to revive her. Then he discovered Tattoli, who'd sustained several defense wounds, in the bedroom.

Ferrerira beat Tattoli, who fled the apartment and was captured by East Rutherford police a short distance away. A bloody knife was recovered.

SEE: East Rutherford Man Finds Assaulted Girlfriend, Beats Neighbor

Thomas, who was unresponsive, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where she died 11 days later.

Charges against Tattoli were upgraded to murder -- and his bail increased from $2 million to $5 million.

SEE: $5M Bail Set For East Rutherford Man After Attacked Woman Dies

Defense attorney Brian Neary told jurors during Tattoli's trial in Hackensack last year that he'd long struggled with a PCP habit that drove him to violence.

It wasn't an excuse, Neary emphasized, but it did speak to the actions of someone "gripped by the use of serious drugs" and not someone who had a premeditated motive.

In other words: It didn't warrant a murder conviction in Neary's view, but, rather, aggravated manslaughter or manslaughter — which don't bring penalties as serious.

Tattoli -- who records show had a criminal history of burglary, obstruction and drug offenses -- was nonetheless convicted by the jurors of murder, kidnapping and felony murder last Nov. 1.

SEE: East Rutherford Tenant Convicted Of Female Neighbor's Horrific Murder

He must serve 85% of the 55-year sentence meted out this week by Superior Court Judge Margaret M. Foti under New Jersey's No Early Release Act.

Assistant Prosecutor David Malfitano secured the verdict and sentencing, assisted by Detective Carl Holmsen and Bergen County Prosecutor's Victim Witness Advocate Susan Tanis.

Musella, the prosecutor, praised Malfitano for his "zealous advocacy for the victim and her family and for helping combat crimes of violence against women in Bergen County."He also commended detectives from his Major Crimes Unit, as well as members of the East Rutherford Police Department, for their "skill and professionalism" in working the case.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.