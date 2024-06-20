Brush Fires, Power Issue Halt NJ Transit, Amtrak Service To Penn Station

Amtrak service between Philadelphia and New Haven was suspended while NJ Transit service in and out of NY Penn Station was also suspended, due to power issues on the Amtrak line, NJ Transit said.

The brush fire in Secaucus was compounding the issue as it was impacting wire repairs. NJ Transit service was also disrupted Tuesday morning, June 18, leaving customers enraged.

Despite sweltering temps that can feel as hot as 94 degrees, firefighters were battling the blaze.

Footage of the fire was shared by HudPost.

Heavy delays were being reported along the Turnpike.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

