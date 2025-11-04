Brooklyn Man Made False 9-1-1 Call In Teaneck, Police Say

On Aug. 30, officers received a 9-1-1 call reporting a domestic violence incident at a Teaneck home, Teaneck Police Chief Andrew R. McGurr said.

The anonymous caller, later identified as Daniel Sayani, 35, claimed that one of the residents was “known to possess firearms and is known as a ‘gun nut,’ and is ‘heavily armed.’”

When multiple officers arrived, they determined that no domestic violence incident had occurred. “This was a case of a false public alarm, a false call to 9-1-1, and false reporting to law enforcement,” police said.

Detectives traced the 9-1-1 call to Sayani after GPS data showed the caller was nearby when the call was made, McGurr said. The phone number used to place the call was registered to Sayani, police said.

According to the report, detectives called the number back. “The individual who answered did not want to talk, however, his voice and the recorded voice from the 9-1-1 call appeared to match,” police said. Subscriber information from the telecommunications provider confirmed the number belonged to Sayani.

The victims told police that Sayani was a former business associate with whom they had not spoken in years “due to past problems.”

Following the investigation, Sayani was charged on a warrant with false public alarm, providing false information, false 9-1-1 call, and harassment.

Sayani surrendered to the Bergen County Jail on Tuesday, Oct. 28. He was processed and released a short time later.

Police reminded the public that “misuse of 9-1-1 is a criminal offense and can have serious consequences.” They added that false 9-1-1 calls “waste valuable emergency resources, put first responders at unnecessary risk, and can delay help for people who truly need it.”

Chief McGurr stated that “the charges are merely accusations, and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Teaneck Police Department at 201-837-2600 or Crime Stoppers at 844-466-6789. Tips can also be made anonymously at www.bergencrimestoppers.org.

