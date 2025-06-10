Bronx Man Tried Cashing Fake Check At Bergen County Bank, Then Made A Run For It: Cops

Lamont T. Everett, 31, was arrested on Sunday, June 8, around 12:43 p.m., after employees at the TD Bank on Maywood Avenue reported a man trying to cash a fraudulent check, according to the Maywood Police Sgt. William Phayre.

Officer Andrew Mulligan arrived and saw Everett walking out of the bank, police said. When Everett spotted the officer, he ran.

Mulligan chased Everett down East Pleasant Avenue and apprehended him two blocks away, police said.

Officers recovered several fraudulent documents, including a check, a driver’s license, and debit cards that Everett tossed during the chase.

Everett was charged with:

Forgery

Wrongful impersonation

Possession of another’s personal information for fraud

Resisting arrest

Tampering with evidence

He was remanded to the Bergen County Jail, where he was being held pending a court hearing.

Lt. Matthew Parodi and Sgt. Peter Donatello assisted with the arrest.

