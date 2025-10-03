'Bounty On Your Head:' Bronx Man Threatened To Shoot Bergen County Resident, Cops Say (Update)

Christian D. Ortiz, 32, of the Bronx, NY, threatened to shoot a Mahwah resident adding that there was a bounty on their head, on Saturday, Sept. 27, over social media, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Daily Voice.

Ortiz sent the victim voice notes and online messages, the complaint says.

Online activity was traced to Ortiz, in the Bronx, during an investigation carried out by Mahwah police and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, police paperwork shows.

Members of Homeland Security's violent gangs task force and Bergen County agents interviewed Ortiz, who surrendered Friday, Oct. 3 in Paramus, authorities said.

He charged with third-degree terroristic threats, according to Musella, and remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.