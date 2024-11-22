Bronx Man Found With Loaded Handgun, High-Capacity Mag In NJ Domestic Dispute: PD

Police arrested 20-year-old Kcire Henderson at an apartment on Waterside Drive in Little Ferry on Thursday, Nov. 21 around noon, after responding to reports of a domestic violence incident, according to the police report obtained by Daily Voice.

Officers arriving at the scene heard screaming and forced entry into the apartment. There, a man later identified as Kcire Henderson ran from the apartment carrying a red bag but was detained by officers, police said. The victim, his girlfriend, told officers that Henderson had a firearm in the back room.

The incident began when Henderson became angry after the victim refused to roll him a marijuana cigarette, leading to a physical altercation, police said. The victim sustained scratches and red marks on her arms, which were documented by officers.

A subsequent search of the apartment revealed a 9mm handgun loaded with a high-capacity magazine and hollow-point ammunition, hidden in a closet, authorities said. Police also recovered $22,000 in cash, which investigators believe was connected to illegal activity, as well as packaging materials commonly associated with narcotics distribution.

Henderson, who is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior conviction, was charged with aggravated assault during domestic violence, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of a high-capacity magazine, and transporting property derived from criminal activity.

Henderson was processed at Little Ferry Police headquarters before being transported to the Bergen County Jail, where he remains in custody.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are determining if additional charges may be filed.

