Bridge Project Shuts NJ Diner After More Than 30 Years In Business: Owners

The Frangos family announced that their Gateway Diner, located on Broadway near Route 47 in Westville, will shutter on Sunday, Oct. 22.

The diner will be acquired through eminent domain due to the Route 47 bridge reconstruction project, and "we are being forced to close our business," Gateway Diner said in a Facebook post on Thursday, Oct. 19.

"Every sacrifice and attempt has been made to keep our doors open, especially for our loyal employees and customers. Through the years you have all become like family to us.

"We would like to thank you for your loyalty and patronage and offer our sincere apologies."

Employees and longtime patrons were at a loss.

"I'm almost in tears," one person wrote. "I was so happy working here in high school and during my early college years. I had lots of laughter and tears here, and this place taught me valuable serving skills.

"The owners and management treated me very well here. I stopped working here six years ago and still have dreams about the place! I'll be in for breakfast this weekend one last time!"

"So sorry to hear this," another added. "The Gateway Diner has been our family's favorite go to place to eat for many years. The atmosphere epitomized a Jersey Diner and we loved that! We wish everyone all of the best!"

