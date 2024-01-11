Hoboken Bartender Dies Suddenly On 'Dream Trip' To Chile

Brian Kilduff, 27, of West Haverstraw, NY, died on Friday, Dec. 29, after becoming ill while in Chile, according to his obituary on the TJ McGowan Sons Funeral Home website.

Brian enjoyed bartending in Hoboken, his obituary reads, and his former employer, Onieals Restaurant, penned a tribute to him on Facebook.

"Brian was a kind, hardworking young man, who had a unique talent for making people feel at ease and was a genuine friend to all he met," the restaurant writes. "We will miss his bright spirit and ability to bring people together."

Brian was born in Suffern, on Wednesday, March 20, 1996, and graduated from North Rockland High School where he played hockey, according to his obituary.

He went on to earn a degree in English and Journalism from the University of Delaware.

Brian had been pursuing a career in environmental conservation with Green Bucket Compost, something he was passionate about, his obit notes.

He was active in the North Rockland community, serving as the videographer for North Rockland Hockey and Army West Point Athletics, according to a GoFundMe page launched by the Martorelli family.

Brian played for North Rockland Hockey, where his father previously played and his brother James currently plays, the campaign says.

"Brian was amazing, talented, smart, handsome and funny to say the least and our hearts are breaking," the campaign reads. "He loved his family with all his heart and his smile lit up every room. If you knew him, you loved him and he was always a person you wanted around. He loved life."

Brian was one of the first employees that Hudson's Mill hired for the front of the house, the NY restaurant said on Facebook.

"He came in while we were doing the build out almost every day to check and see when we were opening. He was so excited to work here," the tribute reads.

"Brian quickly became one of our most beloved employees and our customers favorite bartender.

"Those who knew Brian, knew his smile and his laughter was infectious. His heart was so big and his hugs were the best. Though Brian had moved on, he always came home to us."

Brian is survived by his mother, Bernadette, his father Dan, and his two younger siblings Jaclyn and James. He is also survived by his grandmother, Carol, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

"Brian had such a thirst for adventure and lust for life," his obituary reads.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 12 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at TJ McGowan Sons Funeral Home, 71 N. Central Highway, Garnerville.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, Jan. 13, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Church, 115 Broadway, Haverstraw.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

