Breaking: Wayne School Bus Crashes Into Building After Hitting 2 Cars, Police Say

The crash occurred at approximately 7:28 a.m. as the bus was traveling north on Black Oak Ridge Road near the intersection with Pompton Plains Crossroad, according to Detective Captain Dan Daly of the Wayne Police Department.

After hitting two vehicles stopped in the left turn lane, the bus continued into the intersection, veered in a semi-circle, and struck a traffic signal before crashing into the front of a building at 879 Black Oak Ridge Road. The building sustained significant damage.

There was one student on the bus at the time of the crash. Both the student and the bus driver reported minor injuries. The student was released to her parents at the scene, while the bus driver was transported to a local hospital by the Wayne First Aid Squad. The drivers of the two other vehicles involved in the crash did not report any injuries.

All three vehicles were towed from the scene. The Wayne Township Building Department responded to assess the structural damage to the building. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Wayne Police Department at 973-694-0600.

