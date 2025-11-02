Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Breaking Legs On Popular Dining Chairs Force Huge Recall

This recall may sound familiar to fans of HBO's new conspiracy-based comedy "The Chair Company."

Several dining chairs recalled by Crate &amp; Barrel in October 2025.

 Photo Credit: Crate & Barrel
Chris Spiker
Crate & Barrel is recalling about 54,930 of its Ana Dining Chairs sold in the US, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, Oct. 30. About 3,160 chairs were purchased in Canada.

The recall was issued after Crate & Barrel received reports that defective chair legs can break, creating a risk of falls. The issue affects several models sold in various colors, including charcoal, gray, ivory, navy, and velvet finishes.

The chairs were available in stores and online from January 2021 through January 2025, retailing between $300 and $350. Chairs sold after Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, are not impacted by the recall.

Consumers should stop using the recalled chairs immediately, the CPSC said. Crate & Barrel is offering free replacements and will pick up the affected chairs at no cost.

The recall resembles the plot of "The Chair Company," HBO's newest hit comedy starring Tim Robinson from Netflix's "I Think You Should Leave." Robinson plays a mall development executive whose chair embarrassingly breaks during a company meeting, leading him to track down the chair's manufacturer through a series of shell companies.

You can learn more about the recall on Crate & Barrel's website or by calling 800-451-8217.

