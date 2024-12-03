Car Of Speeding Driver Crushed By 2 Tractor-Trailers On I-87 At NY/NJ State Line: Police

Joseph T. Bonomi of Washingtonville, was cited for speeding and moving from the lane unsafely, and treated at Westchester Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries following the crash in the southbound lanes in Hillburn, State Police said.

The collision occurred in the southbound lanes of the New York State Thruway near Exit 15A in Hillburn.

Photos shared by The Monsey Scoop show the car completely wrecked in the middle of the highway, with debris scattered across the roadway.

The severity of the crash prompted authorities to shut down portions of the southbound lanes as emergency responders worked to clear the scene. The roadway has since reopened.

