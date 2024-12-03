Overcast 38°

SHARE

Car Of Speeding Driver Crushed By 2 Tractor-Trailers On I-87 At NY/NJ State Line: Police

A speeding driver escaped serious injury, but not traffic citations, after police say he caused a crash involving two tractor-trailers Tuesday morning, Dec. 3 on I-87 in Rockland County.

Photo from the scene Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Photo from the scene Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Photo Credit: The Monsey Scoop
Photos from the scene Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Photos from the scene Tuesday, Dec. 3.

 Photo Credit: The Monsey Scoop
At the scene.

At the scene.

 Photo Credit: The Monsey Scoop
by Kathy Reakes & Cecilia Levine

Joseph T. Bonomi of Washingtonville, was cited for speeding and moving from the lane unsafely, and treated at Westchester Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries following the crash in the southbound lanes in Hillburn, State Police said.

The collision occurred in the southbound lanes of the New York State Thruway near Exit 15A in Hillburn.

Photos shared by The Monsey Scoop show the car completely wrecked in the middle of the highway, with debris scattered across the roadway.

The severity of the crash prompted authorities to shut down portions of the southbound lanes as emergency responders worked to clear the scene. The roadway has since reopened.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE