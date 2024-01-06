Revamped Jersey Shore Restaurant Will Open Just In Time For Summer

Jersey Shore Restaurant Group (JSRG) purchased Breakers Kitchen & Tap on Route 9 in Waretown last year. In a news release, JSRG said it will re-launch the restaurant as Three Story Grill, along with a banquet hall called The Hall at Three Story.

Three Story Grill will live up to its name by offering three levels of indoor and outdoor dining. The renovation will expand the existing one-story layout of Breakers Kitchen & Tap.

JSRG says the new restaurant will be a casual, family-friendly tavern featuring a room designed like a railcar. The top floor will also have an observation deck to give customers beautiful views of coastal sunsets.

The Hall at Three Story will be an event venue attached to the main restaurant. The banquet hall will be able to welcome about 170 guests for gatherings like weddings and corporate events. Three Story Grill will also have a smaller event space for about 60 people.

“With its three levels of dining, scenic rooftop, and unique railcar room, Three Story Grill will offer an exceptional experience," said John Kitrick, CEO of Jersey Shore Restaurant Group. "Meanwhile, The Hall at Three Story will provide a beautiful and versatile event space."

This will be the third location owned by Jersey Shore Restaurant Group. JSRG also operates Harpoon Willy's in Manasquan and Half Moon Point in Point Pleasant.

The renovation project is expected to begin this January and Jersey Shore Restaurant Group says it will be finished in time for beach season.

