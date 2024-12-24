Brazilian Man Tried To Extort NJ Company For 3 Mil In Bitcoin Using Stolen Data: Feds

In March 2020, Junior Barros De Oliveira gained unauthorized access and exceeded authorized access to the computer systems of an unnamed Brazilian subsidiary of a New Jersey company, US Attorney Phillip Sellinger said.

Exploiting this access, De Oliveira obtained confidential customer information relating to approximately 300,000 customers of the company, Sellinger said. In September 2020, De Oliveira began contacting U.S. representatives of the compay, including its CEO, in an attempt to extort money from them, Sellinger said.

De Oliveira demanded over approximately $3,000,000 in Bitcoin in exchange for keeping the stolen data confidential and not publicizing it, Sellinger said.

De Oliveira was charged with four counts of extortionate threats involving information obtained from protected computers and four counts of threatening communications in violation in Newark federal court, Selliger said.

