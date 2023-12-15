Brawl At End Of Teaneck HS Basketball Game Versus Hackensack Brings Area Reinforcements

A girls basketball game against both schools in Hackensack had been canceled following a fight there, which brought extra uniformed and plainclothes officers to the Dec. 14 match at Teaneck High School.

At the end of the 54-52 boys game, the officers “observed several small fights erupt between groups of spectators,” Teaneck Police Chief Andrew McGurr said.

There was also a report that a teen “displayed a handgun in the parking lot adjacent to the school,” the chief said.

Facing an estimated 300 people, several of whom were fighting, police called for mutual aid.

Among those who converged at the scene were police from Cliffside Park, Englewood, Fort Lee, Hackensack, Leonia, Palisades Park, Paramus and Ridgefield Park, as well as Bergen County sheriff’s officers and Palisades Interstate Parkway police.

In the end, no arrests were made, no one was injured and no weapons were found, McGurr said.

Englewood police a short time dealt with what was described on an initial emergency dispatch as an aggressive crowd of at least a few dozen people. Mutual aid officers turned their attention there.

Nothing serious was immediately reported from that incident.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.