Bravo! Fifth-Generation Police Officer From Mahwah Revives Stricken Opera Veteran

Then Bernstein stopped breathing.

Officer Joseph Powderley had reached the Grenadier Drive residence directly on the Rockland County border just in time.

The tenor of the situation in the master bedroom became grave, as the Grammy-winning father of three went into cardiac arrest, his face turning blue.

As his wife watched, however, he was revived.

Powderley placed Berstein on the floor and began chest compressions, Mahwah Police Capt. Guido Bussinelli said.

The officer then shocked him with a defibrillator, attached a breathing mask and resumed compressions, the captain said.

Soon after, Bernstein opened his eyes and began breathing regularly, to Powderley and Jaimie Berstein's relief.

Her 57-year-old husband, who’s worked in property development, management and sales, debuted with the LA Opera nearly three decades ago.

A bass, the Brooklyn-born Bernstein has sung with the Met and around the world for more than 25 years. He’s appeared in over 530 national performances – including his 500th this past New Year’s Eve as Boroff in “Fedora.”

He also boasts 125 international performances, including signature roles as Figaro (“Le Nozze di Figaro”) and Leporello (“Don Giovanni”).

The conclusion of the 2022-23 season found Bernstein in the role of Lodovico in “Otello” at Carnegie Hall. A brief European tour followed, with performances earlier this summer at the Philharmonie de Paris, the Barbican Centre in London and the Festspielhaus in Baden-Baden, Germany.

As that tour was beginning, Powderley was transferring from the Demarest Police Department. He completed the field training program on Aug. 17 and began regular rotation on Aug. 20.

He'd only been riding solo for hours when he was dispatched to Berstein’s home, which abuts the village of Suffern at the township’s north end.

Backup officers arrived as the revived Bernstein spoke with the young patrolman. Close behind were members of Mahwah EMS and paramedics from The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, where he was taken.

Bernstein turned the tables on Friday, Sept. 15, responding with Jaimie to Mahwah police headquarters so that Powderley could take a curtain call.

The officer was still beaming later that day while responding to a routine power outage call at the opposite end of town.

“He’s a really nice guy – young, too,” he said of Bernstein. “I’m glad I was able to help.”

