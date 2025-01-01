Brass Knuckles, Crack Cocaine: Fair Lawn Police Make Holiday DWI Arrests

According to the blotter released on Jan. 1, 2025, the following DWI incidents were reported in December:

On Dec. 6, at 8:18 p.m., Officer Matthew Heron responded to a motor vehicle crash near Saddle River Road and Wyckoff Terrace. The driver, Kendrick I. Martinez-Pollard, 28, of Paramus, failed a roadside sobriety test and was found in possession of a controlled dangerous substance. He was charged with DWI, possession of drugs, and driving an unregistered vehicle before being turned over to Ridgefield Park Police for an active warrant.

On Dec. 15, at 1:50 a.m., Officer Heron conducted another stop on Fair Lawn Avenue at 3rd Street, arresting R. Johnson, 59, of Fair Lawn. Johnson failed a sobriety test and was charged with DWI and reckless driving. He was released to a responsible adult.

On Dec. 15 at 3:19 a.m., Officer Anthony Ferreira Jr. stopped Daniel C. Barro Jr., 38, of Clifton, on Cedar Street at Maple Avenue. He was found i possession of a baggie of crack cocaine and a set of brass knuckles. He was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a prohibited weapon, and lodged in the Bergen County Jail.

On Dec. 31, at 1:34 a.m., Officer Heron stopped a vehicle on River Road at Campbell Road and arrested Frank R. Reyes-Sanchez, 43, of Fair Lawn. Reyes-Sanchez failed a sobriety test and was charged with DWI, reckless driving, having an open container, and unsafe lane changes. He was released to a responsible adult.

