Brand-New $40.7M Affordable Housing Community Opens In NJ, Home To 50% Veterans

Valor Pointe, an 80-unit complex developed by Conifer Realty in partnership with the People for People Foundation, celebrated its ribbon-cutting with local leaders last month in Monroe Township.

More than 50 percent of Valor Pointe’s apartments are leased to veterans and their families. Units feature large bedrooms, ample closet space, patios or balconies, and modern finishes. Amenities include a fitness center, great room, smart-card laundry, and on-site management. The community is near shops, restaurants, banks, and public transportation.

“Monroe Township is proud to be home to some of the bravest men and women – our veterans – who have honorably served in our Armed Forces,” Mayor Stephen Dalina said. “We are deeply grateful for their service and remain committed to supporting them. We’re proud to have affordable housing for veterans and their families at Valor Pointe.”

The $40.7 million project was funded through the New Jersey Housing & Mortgage Finance Agency, Monroe Township, Redstone, and other sources. Valor Pointe also meets green building standards, with energy-efficient appliances and fixtures to keep costs low for residents.

