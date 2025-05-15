Brake Failures Force Recall Of 273K+ SUVs, Ford Issues 'Do Not Drive' Warning For Some Broncos

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Ford has recalled 273,789 Expeditions and Navigators. The recall, which was announced on Friday, May 9, affects the model years 2022 through 2024.

In the affected vehicles, the front brake lines may rub against the engine air cleaner outlet pipe, causing a fluid leak that could lead to a loss of front brake function.

"A brake line leak may cause a longer-than-expected brake pedal travel and result in a reduction in the rate of deceleration," Ford said in its recall filing. "If there is a rapid loss of brake fluid or the brake fluid is completely depleted, this can extend the distance required to stop the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash."

The defect traces back to the engine installation process at a Ford plant in Kentucky. Investigators found that brake lines may have been bent during assembly before a process change in November 2024.

That bend could cause the line to contact nearby components and eventually leak. Drivers may notice a change in pedal feel or see a red brake warning light if fluid levels drop.

Ford has received 45 warranty claims, two field reports, and two customer complaints related to this issue. There have been no crashes or injuries reported, according to the NHTSA.

Dealerships will inspect recalled SUVs and replace the brake line or air cleaner outlet pipe for free. Notification letters will be sent out starting on Monday, May 26.

Ford has issued a separate recall and a "Do Not Drive Warning" for three Broncos from 2024 and 2025. The automaker discovered that suspension bolts may not have been properly tightened.

According to the NHTSA, the front lower control arm nuts on those vehicles could loosen and separate from the frame, increasing crash risk.

"Customers may notice noise while driving or perceive degraded vehicle handling," Ford's recall report said.

Ford also said the issue was found in late April after a customer reported a loud pop when turning. A dealer inspection revealed that all four control arm nuts were loose.

A review of assembly records showed the vehicles were not re-processed through the alignment station after manual repairs, leading to improperly tightened fasteners. No crashes or injuries have been reported, but Ford is warning owners not to drive the affected Broncos.

Dealers will arrange to tow the vehicles in, inspect the suspension, replace any loose or missing hardware, and adjust the alignment if needed. Ford is expected to mail notification letters by Monday, May 19.

These recalls are the latest Ford has issued in 2025.

In April, the automaker recalled more than 148,000 F-150, Expedition, and Navigator vehicles due to a separate problem with leaking brake fluid. Ford also recalled 24,655 Explorers due to a software glitch that could cause the vehicle to stall or shift into park while moving.

In January, Ford issued a recall for more than 272,000 Bronco Sport and Maverick vehicles. Defective 12-volt batteries could suddenly lose power, increasing crash risks.

The NHTSA is also investigating more than 1.2 million Ford F-150s from 2015 to 2017. The agency is looking into reports of the pickups suddenly downshifting at highway speeds.

To see if your vehicle is affected, you can enter your vehicle identification number on the NHTSA's website.

You can also call Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 or the NHTSA's safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236.

