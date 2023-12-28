Musician, IT Manager Believed Killed By Friend On LSD In South Jersey Remembered By Loved Ones

He was a talented musician, a caring pet owner, and an IT professional, according to his obituary.

The 31-year-old Philadelphia resident died on Saturday, Dec. 23, at the hands of his friend, according to police paperwork obtained by Daily Voice.

Here's how Niesen is being remembered.

In an obituary on the Goldsteins Funeral website, Brad was a natural musician who could "pick up and play most any musical instrument.

"Caring and sensitive," Brad looked after his dog, Ketu, his cat, Nibbler, and loved spending time with his family: Attending Eagles games with his dad, Andrew, and enjoying his mom Ruth's home cooked meals, the obituary says.

Brad was raised in Gladwyne, PA, having attended Lower Merion High School and attended Pasadena Community College, and had been working as an IT change manager for BioReference Health, according to his obit.

Brad's life ended tragically on Saturday, Dec. 23, when he was strangled by his friend, 31-year-old Tyler Roderick, after both took LSD in Pennsauken, according to an affidavit for probable cause obtained by Daily Voice.

Services were held Thursday, Dec. 28 at Shirat Hayam Synagogue in Ventnor. Interment was at Emeth Shalom/Shirat Hayam Cemetery in Egg Harbor Township.

Click here for Brad Niesen's complete obituary.

