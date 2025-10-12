Bracing For Nor'easter: These Locations Most At Risk For Power Outages

A strong coastal low developed off the Southeast coast Friday night, Oct. 10, and is strengthening as it drifts north, bringing significant coastal impacts through Tuesday, Oct. 14, the National Weather Service said.

Timing trends remain south‑to‑north: deteriorating conditions arrive along the Outer Banks and Delmarva first, expand into New Jersey and the New York City area Sunday, then reach Long Island and southern New England Sunday night into Monday.

Forecasters are flagging the potential for widespread minor to locally moderate coastal flooding and beach erosion.

Frequent onshore gusts over 40 miles per hour with peak gusts around 60 along parts of the immediate coast. Coastal areas are at the highest risk of power outages. Localized outages are expected inland.

A general 1 to 2 inches of rain falling over a long duration, are also expected.

A high rip‑current risk is already in effect at many beaches as long‑period swells build ahead of the storm.

AccuWeather warns the system will have a chance it takes on hybrid subtropical characteristics as it organizes.

“This will be a damaging and disruptive storm along the Atlantic coast regardless of any official designation,” AccuWeather Chief On‑Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

A broad storm surge of 1 to 3 feet is anticipated from parts of the Carolinas to southeastern New England, with pockets of 4 to 5 feet in vulnerable back bays, raising the risk of road overwash, inundation at low‑lying spots, and scattered power outages.

Flyers should prepare for delays at major coastal hubs, including New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston.

Secure loose items, avoid piers and jetties, park away from flood‑prone roads during high tides, and monitor local statements as small track shifts could sharpen or ease impacts where you live.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

