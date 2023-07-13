Boy, 8, Drowns In Morris County Creek

The child was found face down in the creek, in the Flanders section of Roxbury, around 3:35 p.m., Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

Roxbury police officers and paramedics' attempts to resuscitate the child but were unsuccessful. He was taken to St. Clare’s Hospital in Dover, where he was pronounced dead.

While the investigation remains ongoing, the incident has been deemed not suspicious. Out of consideration for the child’s family, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office ask for the public to respect their privacy.

The incident is being investigated by the Roxbury Township Police Department, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit.

Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to make contact with the Roxbury Police Department at 973-448-2100 or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200.

