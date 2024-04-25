Boy, 15, Robbed At Gunpoint Outside Ridgewood Stop & Shop

The boy told police he brought $300 worth of clothing to the parking lot of the Franklin Avenue supermarket after cutting an online deal shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, Sgt. John A. Ward said.

Instead, the teen said, he was accosted by four men who appeared to be 18 to 20 years old, one of them armed with a handgun.

The robbers fled with the clothing and the boy, who wasn't injured, called police, Ward said.

An investigation was continuing, the sergeant said.

ANYONE who might have seen something, or has information that could help identify whoever was responsible, is asked to call Ridgewood Police Detective Bureau: (201) 251-4536.

