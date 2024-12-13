Boy, 14, Was Behind Threat To 'Shoot Up' Bergen Community College Made On TikTok: Prosecutor

The investigation began on Friday, Dec. 6, when members of the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office received information about a suspicious post on TikTok that mentioned the intent to “shoot up” Bergen Community College on Dec. 16, Prosecutor Mark Musella said. Authorities quickly notified the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Threat Management Unit, which began working with the FBI to trace the post.

Detectives from the Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit, along with other local and federal law enforcement agencies, identified the source of the threatening content. On Friday, Dec. 13, a search warrant was executed at the juvenile’s home, leading to the arrest of the 14-year-old.

The juvenile was taken into protective custody and charged with second-degree false public alarm and third-degree terroristic threats. The defendant was released to the custody of a guardian pending further proceedings in the Bergen County Superior Court Family Law Division.

Musella thanked the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, New Milford Police Department, and the Woodcliff Lake and Waldwick Police Departments for their assistance in the investigation.

