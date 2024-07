A Honda minivan and BMW sedan collided around at the intersection of First Street and North Maple Avenue around 5 p.m., Ridgewood Police Capt. Glenn Ender said.

The van struck a utility pole and guide wire, Ender said. The boy, who was riding in the minivan, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges were filed.

