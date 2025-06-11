Boxed Baby Boy Buried In Backyard After Dangerous Abortion; PA Grandma, Teen Mom Charged

Shannon N. Jones, 50, and her now 18-year-old daughter were charged after investigators say the teen induced a dangerous at-home abortion, hid the newborn’s body in a box under her bed, and later buried the newborn to conceal his death.

The daughter is being charged in the juvenile system because the acts occurred when she was a minor, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators say the girl gave birth on May 10, 2024, after taking abortion pills purchased online by Jones—medication not approved for use after 10 weeks of pregnancy. The teen was approximately 20 weeks pregnant at the time.

After giving birth at home, the teen allegedly texted a friend that “it just now came out,” adding “it’s like a full baby,” and “it’s still moving.” She later sent photos of the newborn in a trash bag with the umbilical cord still attached.

Rather than seeking medical help, the teen and her mother allegedly kept the body hidden in a box under the teen’s bed for up to three weeks. Police say the pair eventually buried the baby in their yard on Village Square Drive in East Donegal Township.

Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni later determined the baby was 20 weeks and 6 days gestational age. The cause of death was ruled “extreme prematurity prior to viability,” and the manner of death remains undetermined.

Because it couldn’t be determined whether the baby was born alive, neither defendant was charged with homicide. Investigators say movements observed by the teen may have been involuntary reflexes.

Jones is charged with Endangering the Welfare of Children, Corruption of Minors, and Criminal Conspiracy to Conceal the Death of a Child. Her daughter faces charges of Concealing the Death of a Child and Abuse of a Corpse.

“I want to be abundantly clear that these defendants are not being charged with performing an abortion—but for their actions after the abortion,” District Attorney Heather Adams said in a statement.

Jones was released on her own recognizance following her preliminary arraignment before Judge Jonathan Hess. Susquehanna Regional Police Detective Laurel Bair filed the charges. Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick is prosecuting the case.

