Box Truck, Jeep Crash Damages 7 Vehicles At Tesla Dealership On Route 17 (Photos)

An early morning crash on Route 17 northbound in Paramus left at least seven vehicles damaged at a Tesla dealership on Monday, Feb. 3, incident reporter Boyd A. Loving said.

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Cecilia Levine
The collision between a box truck and a Jeep Cherokee occurred around 6:45 a.m., sending both vehicles careening into the dealership’s parking lot, Loving said.

A Tesla employee told responding officers that most, if not all, of the damaged vehicles were privately owned and had been brought to the dealership for service.

Two ambulances responded to the scene. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was injured.

A heavy-duty wrecker removed the box truck, while a medium-duty flatbed tow truck hauled the Jeep from the scene. The Paramus Police Department is investigating the crash.

