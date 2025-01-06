Box Truck Crash Splits Utility Pole In New Milford (Photos)

Photos shared by Boyd A. Loving show the crash on River Road near New Bridge Road.

No injuries were reported and the truck driver was able to continue on their way after interacting with police officers on the scene, Loving reports.

The New Milford Police Department and Fire Department quickly responded to the incident, with assistance from the New Milford Department of Public Works, which provided barricades to block off the roadway.

Despite the damage to the pole, there was no reported loss of commercial power in the area. PSE&G's Electric Division was notified and is expected to address the damaged infrastructure.

