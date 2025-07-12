Bourbon Fans Line Up For Rare Mystery Lottery At NJ ShopRite Liquor Stores: Christmas In July

The event, themed “Christmas in July,” kicked off at 9 a.m. at the Franklin Shopping Center on Route 23 in Sussex County.

The same raffle was being held at ShopRite liquor stores in Succasunna and Flanders.

Only the first 150 customers were entered into the drawing, which began at 9:30 a.m. Winners pulled mystery bags containing exclusive bourbons, and earned the chance to buy the bottle inside.

Among the bottles listed on the flyer were:

Pappy Van Winkle 12YR – $249.99

William Larue Weller – $249.99

Sazerac 18YR – $249.99

Pappy Van Winkle 10YR – $199.99

Bardstown Discovery #10 – $139.99

EH Taylor Small Batch – $69.99

Stagg Jr. – $74.99

Jack Daniel’s 10YR – $99.99

Maker’s Mark Keepers – $84.99

The event drew a crowd of bourbon collectors, enthusiasts, and early-morning thrill-seekers hoping to land a unicorn bottle at MSRP — a rare opportunity in today’s booming secondary market.

Contestants had to be 21+ to participate and were required to be present for the drawing.

