Botched Circumcision 'Nightmare' Nearly Killed Newborn, Claims NY Family Demanding Answers

Tim Groth, a doctor and father from Lake Grove, said his 20-day-old son Cole is now fighting for his life in the ICU at Columbia Hospital, having undergone multiple emergency surgeries and more than 20 blood transfusions — all stemming, he says, from a procedure commonly considered routine.

“Yes, you heard that right — dying in a cardiac NICU at one of the ‘best’ hospital systems in the country from a circumcision, like this is some sort of third world country,” Groth wrote in a viral Facebook post.

Cole was born on Sunday, March 31 ,with congenital heart disease and, after receiving a PDA stent, was said to be one of the healthiest babies in the cardiac NICU, Groth said. His family was preparing for discharge on Wednesday, April 16, when a circumcision was performed late on the night of Monday, April 14.

By early morning, Cole’s diaper was soaked with blood, urine, and stool. Groth details a series of escalating events from 2:30 a.m. through the morning hours in which he says hospital staff failed to act swiftly or escalate Cole’s care, leading to massive internal blood loss, organ damage, and a potentially deadly intestinal condition.

“They did their best to stop the bleeding but didn’t order any blood work, didn’t start a line, or have access to help your loved one with anything if they needed something,” Groth wrote.

Cole has since undergone multiple surgeries to remove sections of dead intestinal tissue. His abdomen remains open and his condition critical. His parents, Tim and Gabrielle, say they are now living “minute by minute” awaiting updates from doctors and praying for a miracle.

“This is my family’s nightmare turned into reality. This is now our life,” Groth wrote. “The providers responsible for Cole’s care get to go to work like nothing happened. One day this might actually be your family member… Let’s make sure it’s not because Cole’s voice went unheard.”

The Groths are calling not only for prayers and support, but for systemic change and awareness around circumcision risks and pediatric care protocols.

While common, circumcision does carry medical risks. The most frequently encountered complication is bleeding, according to Stanford Medicine and the Mayo Clinic. While usually minor, in rare cases it can lead to severe blood loss — particularly in infants with underlying health conditions or clotting disorders.

Other potential complications include infection, improper healing, adhesions, narrowing of the urethral opening, and, in extremely rare cases, death.

The Groths say Cole’s case highlights what they believe are severe lapses in medical judgment and hospital protocol.

“We don’t want any other families or babies to experience the pain and heartbreak we are going through,” Groth wrote.

Baby Cole remained in critical condition as of Tuesday, April 22. To follow his story or offer support, visit the GoFundMe campaign.

Daily Voice has reached out to NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Groups, Columbia Hospital's parent company, for comment.

