Bomb Threat On American Airlines Flight Diverts Plane From NJ To PA: Report

The flight, AA 1603, was diverted to Pittsburgh International Airport allegedly due to a bomb threat, as WPXI Channel 11 reported.

A flight attendant using the restroom supposedly spotted a "barely legible note written in pink pen on the door that said 'there’s a bomb on board,'" the outlet reported citing the FBI.

The plane left EWR at 8:06 a.m., diverting and landing at PIT at 10:15 a.m., flight logs show.

The landing at PIT was due to a "due to a possible security issue," American Airlines told Daily Voice.

No arrests have been made. The flight took off from PIT at 2:50 P.M. and landed safely in DFW at 4:36 p.m., according to AA.

