Fair 75°

SHARE

Bomb Threat On American Airlines Flight Diverts Plane From NJ To PA: Report

An American Airlines flight was diverted from Newark, New Jersey on its way to Dallas, Texas on Wednesday morning, Sept. 4, according to flight logs. 

American Airlines.

American Airlines.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/artisticoperations
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The flight, AA 1603, was diverted to Pittsburgh International Airport allegedly due to a bomb threat, as WPXI Channel 11 reported. 

A flight attendant using the restroom supposedly spotted a "barely legible note written in pink pen on the door that said 'there’s a bomb on board,'" the outlet reported citing the FBI. 

The plane left EWR at 8:06 a.m., diverting and landing at PIT at 10:15 a.m., flight logs show.

The landing at PIT was due to a "due to a possible security issue," American Airlines told Daily Voice. 

No arrests have been made. The flight took off from PIT at 2:50 P.M. and landed safely in DFW at 4:36 p.m., according to AA.

Click here to read WPXI Channel 11's full report. 

Daily Voice has reached out to PIT and the FBI for further details, so check back here for possible updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE