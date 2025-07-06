Bomb Threat Evacuates Garfield Walmart, K9 Sweep Clears Scene, Police Say

The threat came in just after 11 a.m., when the Bergen County Communications Center received a report of an explosive device at the Walmart on Passaic Street, according to the Garfield Police Capt Mario Pozo.

Officers arrived immediately and, with help from Walmart employees, evacuated the store. Traffic around the area was shut down as a precaution.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Office K9 Unit and Bomb Squad responded and conducted a full sweep of the building alongside Garfield officers, Pozo said. No explosive devices were found.

Walmart management was notified the store could safely reopen. Law enforcement stayed on site until staff regained access and the store reopened to the public, police said.

The threat remains under investigation by the Garfield Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call (973) 478-8500.

Garfield Police Chief Joseph Delaney thanked the Bergen County Sheriff’s K9 and Bomb Squad Units, the Garfield Fire Department, and assisting law enforcement agencies for their swift and coordinated response.

