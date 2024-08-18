Bomb Threat Clears Holy Name Medical Center

An unidentified caller reported a bomb threat to the hospital in Teaneck on Saturday, Aug. 17 around 4 p.m., Teaneck Police Chief Andrew R. McGurr said.

"The threat was made by an unknown caller who provided non-specific details," said McGurr.

The hospital was placed on divert, and a shelter-in-place order was implemented.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Department, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, and the New Jersey State Police were notified of the situation. The Teaneck Fire Department was requested at the scene as a precaution.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Department Bomb Squad, along with several explosivedetecting K-9 units, responded to the scene. A thorough search of the hospital was conducted, and no explosives were found.

